52ème GP de Lillers : Un plateau à la hauteur de l’événement

En attendant la liste officielle des engagés du 52ème GP de Lillers Souvenir Bruno Comini, Samuel Pelcat Président du Comité d’organisation a dévoilé les 20 équipes présentes le 5 Mars prochain en Artois. Coté parcours , dès 13h : dix tours de 18.6 km seront proposés dont les cotes sélectives d’Hurionville et de Fauquehem.

Route
52ème GP de Lillers : Un plateau à la hauteur de l’événement

DN1:

CC Nogent
VC Rouen 76
CC Villeneuve St Germain

Formations Continentales UCI :

ALLEMAGNE :

Team Lotto KERN HANS

BELGIQUE :

AGO-Aqua Service
Lotto-Soudal U23
Team Pole Continental Wallon

ESPAGNE :

Euskadi Basque Country -Murias

FRANCE :

Armée de Terre
HP BTP Auber 93
Roubaix Lille Métropole

GRANDE BRETAGNE :

Team Wiggins

HOLLANDE :

SEG Racing Team

LUXEMBOURG :

Leopard Pro Cycling

NORVEGE :

Team COOP OSTER HUS
Team Joker Byggtorget

SUISSE :

Roth-Akros

Formations Continentales Pros UCI :

BELGIQUE :

Topsport Vlanderen Baloise
WB Veranclassic Aquaproject

FRANCE :

Direct Energie

 