Sélection du Comité de la Somme pour Inter-Région Cadet

LA SELECTION DE LA SOMME :
Enzo CASPER AC Montdidier
Kenny CASPER AC Montdidier
David OSSART AC Amiénoise
Baptiste PAILLARD EC Abbevilloise
Bastien PICHON EC Abbevilloise
Anthonin ROUSSEL VC Ponthieu Vimeu
Encadrement: B. LE BESQ et A. SEGUIN
Le Grand Prix de Templeuve En Pévèle, première manche de l'Inter-Région Cadet, se dispute lundi 1 Mai 2017. Voici la sélection du comité départemental de la Somme pour ce rendez-vous.
