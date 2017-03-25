Saint Quentin (02) - Prix de la Ville (1-2-3-Juniors)

LES ENGAGÉS :
A C 4 B
ROUSSEAU Jayson - 1ère Catégorie
AC CLERMONTOIS
THOMAS Alexis - Pass`Cyclisme Open
AS THOUROTTE CYCLISTE
GRATIOT Christian - Pass`Cyclisme Open
ASPTT NANCY
BOTEREL Stéphen - 1ère Catégorie
CC CAMBRESIEN
HASLIN Pierrick - Junior
CC NOGENT / OISE
BECRET Geoffroy - 1ère Catégorie
BOURDINOT Gauthier - Junior
DEJOYE Florian - Junior
DONZ Pascal - 3ème Catégorie
GARBET Nicolas - 1ère Catégorie
GINELLI Vincent - 1ère Catégorie
HAVOT Sébastien - 1ère Catégorie
JOLY Thomas - 1ère Catégorie
LALOUETTE Kévin - 1ère Catégorie
LEROUX Samuel - 1ère Catégorie
SAGNIER Théo - 1ère Catégorie
SIMON Frédéric - 3ème Catégorie
VAN HAVERBEKE Julien - 1ère Catégorie
VICEK Guillaume - 2ème Catégorie
CC VILLENEUVE ST GERMAIN SOISSONS AISNE
HANCKE Charles - 2ème Catégorie
PIGNET Jean - 2ème Catégorie
RICHARD Valentin - 1ère Catégorie
ROBERT Esteban - 1ère Catégorie
VAN SNICK Florian - 2ème Catégorie
ZEHNICH Dorian - 2ème Catégorie
CM AUBERVILLIERS 93
THOMINET Camille - 1ère Catégorie
COURBEVOIE SPORTS CYCLISME
ESPIGAT Marc - 3ème Catégorie
DUNKERQUE LITTORAL CYCLISME
BERNARD Quentin - 1ère Catégorie
DELVART Marvyn - 2ème Catégorie
DENDIEVEL Cyril - 1ère Catégorie
DERIAUX Florian - 1ère Catégorie
GARCIA Tom - 1ère Catégorie
GAREZ Raphaël - 1ère Catégorie
HUBAU Pierre - 1ère Catégorie
LERAT Franck - 2ème Catégorie
MONCOMBLE Nicolas - 1ère Catégorie
E C V BOULZICOURT
PASCAL Adrien - 2ème Catégorie
EC ABBEVILLOISE
FAUQUEMBERGUE Frédéric - Pass`Cyclisme Open
EC MOREUILLOIS VALLEE DE L'AVRE
MANSION Anthony - 3ème Catégorie
ESEG DOUAI
BIGO Mathias - 2ème Catégorie
GABISSON Clément - 2ème Catégorie
HAFFREINGUE Charles - 2ème Catégorie
HUYGENS Maxime - 1ère Catégorie
VAN ESLANDER Florian - 1ère Catégorie
GAZ ELEC C DE DOUAI
BEUGNET Grégory - 3ème Catégorie
DUBOIS Benoît - Pass`Cyclisme Open
WELVAERT Michaël - 2ème Catégorie
LA CHERIZIENNE CHAUNY
DELHORME Mickael - 3ème Catégorie
PEDALE MADELEINOISE
WYPELIER Alexandre - Pass`Cyclisme Open
SC BOULONNAIS
DUSSART Quentin - 2ème Catégorie
TEAM PELTRAX - CSD
BARROSO Romain - 1ère Catégorie
DE VIDO Bastien - 1ère Catégorie
DELORY Cyril - 2ème Catégorie
DO REGO Fabio - 1ère Catégorie
GREVIN Jérôme - 2ème Catégorie
HALLOP Greg - 1ère Catégorie
JUMEAUX Henry - 1ère Catégorie
LE NEUN Florian - 2ème Catégorie
PATAT Clément - 1ère Catégorie
PATOUX Jérémy - 1ère Catégorie
RIEGERT Alexandre - 1ère Catégorie
THOMINET Clément - 2ème Catégorie
VALETTE Pierre - 1ère Catégorie
U.V.AUBE
COUTURE Kévin - 1ère Catégorie
U.V.C.A TROYES
JOUANNE Pierre Maxime - 2ème Catégorie
VC AMATEUR ST QUENTIN
BODIOT Alexis - 1ère Catégorie
BREYE Florent - 1ère Catégorie
COEUGNET Valentin - 2ème Catégorie
DERYCKE CHEMIN Gauthier - 2ème Catégorie
GIRARDOT Nathan - Junior
GRATIOT Alexandre - 1ère Catégorie
GROSSEMY Grégory - Junior
HOPIN Dimitri - 2ème Catégorie
HOURIEZ Louis - Junior
ISIDORE Axel - Junior
LE ROUX Pascal - 1ère Catégorie
MARTIN Alexis - 1ère Catégorie
NARDOT Benjamin - Junior
NOIREAUX Constant - 2ème Catégorie
PAQUE Johan - 1ère Catégorie
PASTOT Vincent - 1ère Catégorie
PELLERIAUX Nicolas - 1ère Catégorie
PINAUD Anthony - 1ère Catégorie
POULLAIN Benoît - 1ère Catégorie
RENAUDIN Loic - Junior
RONDEAU Thibaut - Junior
VC TOUCY
BEAUCHAUD Mathieu - 1ère Catégorie
BRAVARD Guillaume - 1ère Catégorie
CABOT Guillaume - 2ème Catégorie
COUTARD Valentin - 2ème Catégorie
DUPONT Julien - 2ème Catégorie
GAZUT Damien - 1ère Catégorie
LE GALL Tom - 1ère Catégorie
LOUICHE Vincent - 1ère Catégorie
RICHARDOT Eugène - 1ère Catégorie
WILD Damian - 1ère Catégorie
VCA DU BOURGET
BACON Thomas - 1ère Catégorie
CONNAN Marc - 2ème Catégorie
LUBACH Frédéric - 1ère Catégorie
POLI Alessandro - 2ème Catégorie
RIEBEL Mathieu - 1ère Catégorie
VS CHARTRAIN
BIDEAU Ludovic - 1ère Catégorie
CHOPIER Loïc - 1ère Catégorie
CLERE Emilien - 1ère Catégorie
DE JONCKHEERE Johan - 1ère Catégorie
HOUANARD Steve - 2ème Catégorie
ILONGO Dimitri - 1ère Catégorie