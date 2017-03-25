Résultats

Saint Quentin (02) - Prix de la Ville (1-2-3-Juniors)

Prix de la Ville à Saint Quentin (02) - Dimanche 26 Mars 2017

Organisateur : VC AMATEUR SAINT QUENTIN

Catégorie : 1-2-3-Juniors

Dossards : 13:30 - 

Départ : 14:30 -

Distance : 117Km

Route
LES ENGAGÉS :

A C 4 B

ROUSSEAU Jayson - 1ère Catégorie

AC CLERMONTOIS

THOMAS Alexis - Pass`Cyclisme Open

AS THOUROTTE CYCLISTE

GRATIOT Christian - Pass`Cyclisme Open

ASPTT NANCY

BOTEREL Stéphen - 1ère Catégorie

CC CAMBRESIEN

HASLIN Pierrick - Junior

CC NOGENT / OISE

BECRET Geoffroy - 1ère Catégorie
BOURDINOT Gauthier - Junior
DEJOYE Florian - Junior
DONZ Pascal - 3ème Catégorie
GARBET Nicolas - 1ère Catégorie
GINELLI Vincent - 1ère Catégorie
HAVOT Sébastien - 1ère Catégorie
JOLY Thomas - 1ère Catégorie
LALOUETTE Kévin - 1ère Catégorie
LEROUX Samuel - 1ère Catégorie
SAGNIER Théo - 1ère Catégorie
SIMON Frédéric - 3ème Catégorie
VAN HAVERBEKE Julien - 1ère Catégorie
VICEK Guillaume - 2ème Catégorie

CC VILLENEUVE ST GERMAIN SOISSONS AISNE

HANCKE Charles - 2ème Catégorie
PIGNET Jean - 2ème Catégorie
RICHARD Valentin - 1ère Catégorie
ROBERT Esteban - 1ère Catégorie
VAN SNICK Florian - 2ème Catégorie
ZEHNICH Dorian - 2ème Catégorie

CM AUBERVILLIERS 93

THOMINET Camille - 1ère Catégorie

COURBEVOIE SPORTS CYCLISME

ESPIGAT Marc - 3ème Catégorie

DUNKERQUE LITTORAL CYCLISME

BERNARD Quentin - 1ère Catégorie
DELVART Marvyn - 2ème Catégorie
DENDIEVEL Cyril - 1ère Catégorie
DERIAUX Florian - 1ère Catégorie
GARCIA Tom - 1ère Catégorie
GAREZ Raphaël - 1ère Catégorie
HUBAU Pierre - 1ère Catégorie
LERAT Franck - 2ème Catégorie
MONCOMBLE Nicolas - 1ère Catégorie

E C V BOULZICOURT

PASCAL Adrien - 2ème Catégorie

EC ABBEVILLOISE

FAUQUEMBERGUE Frédéric - Pass`Cyclisme Open

EC MOREUILLOIS VALLEE DE L'AVRE

MANSION Anthony - 3ème Catégorie

ESEG DOUAI

BIGO Mathias - 2ème Catégorie
GABISSON Clément - 2ème Catégorie
HAFFREINGUE Charles - 2ème Catégorie
HUYGENS Maxime - 1ère Catégorie
VAN ESLANDER Florian - 1ère Catégorie

GAZ ELEC C DE DOUAI

BEUGNET Grégory - 3ème Catégorie
DUBOIS Benoît - Pass`Cyclisme Open
WELVAERT Michaël - 2ème Catégorie

LA CHERIZIENNE CHAUNY

DELHORME Mickael - 3ème Catégorie

PEDALE MADELEINOISE

WYPELIER Alexandre - Pass`Cyclisme Open

SC BOULONNAIS

DUSSART Quentin - 2ème Catégorie

TEAM PELTRAX - CSD

BARROSO Romain - 1ère Catégorie
DE VIDO Bastien - 1ère Catégorie
DELORY Cyril - 2ème Catégorie
DO REGO Fabio - 1ère Catégorie
GREVIN Jérôme - 2ème Catégorie
HALLOP Greg - 1ère Catégorie
JUMEAUX Henry - 1ère Catégorie
LE NEUN Florian - 2ème Catégorie
PATAT Clément - 1ère Catégorie
PATOUX Jérémy - 1ère Catégorie
RIEGERT Alexandre - 1ère Catégorie
THOMINET Clément - 2ème Catégorie
VALETTE Pierre - 1ère Catégorie

U.V.AUBE

COUTURE Kévin - 1ère Catégorie

U.V.C.A TROYES

JOUANNE Pierre Maxime - 2ème Catégorie

VC AMATEUR ST QUENTIN

BODIOT Alexis - 1ère Catégorie
BREYE Florent - 1ère Catégorie
COEUGNET Valentin - 2ème Catégorie
DERYCKE CHEMIN Gauthier - 2ème Catégorie
GIRARDOT Nathan - Junior
GRATIOT Alexandre - 1ère Catégorie
GROSSEMY Grégory - Junior
HOPIN Dimitri - 2ème Catégorie
HOURIEZ Louis - Junior
ISIDORE Axel - Junior
LE ROUX Pascal - 1ère Catégorie
MARTIN Alexis - 1ère Catégorie
NARDOT Benjamin - Junior
NOIREAUX Constant - 2ème Catégorie
PAQUE Johan - 1ère Catégorie
PASTOT Vincent - 1ère Catégorie
PELLERIAUX Nicolas - 1ère Catégorie
PINAUD Anthony - 1ère Catégorie
POULLAIN Benoît - 1ère Catégorie
RENAUDIN Loic - Junior
RONDEAU Thibaut - Junior

VC TOUCY

BEAUCHAUD Mathieu - 1ère Catégorie
BRAVARD Guillaume - 1ère Catégorie
CABOT Guillaume - 2ème Catégorie
COUTARD Valentin - 2ème Catégorie
DUPONT Julien - 2ème Catégorie
GAZUT Damien - 1ère Catégorie
LE GALL Tom - 1ère Catégorie
LOUICHE Vincent - 1ère Catégorie
RICHARDOT Eugène - 1ère Catégorie
WILD Damian - 1ère Catégorie

VCA DU BOURGET

BACON Thomas - 1ère Catégorie
CONNAN Marc - 2ème Catégorie
LUBACH Frédéric - 1ère Catégorie
POLI Alessandro - 2ème Catégorie
RIEBEL Mathieu - 1ère Catégorie

VS CHARTRAIN

BIDEAU Ludovic - 1ère Catégorie
CHOPIER Loïc - 1ère Catégorie
CLERE Emilien - 1ère Catégorie
DE JONCKHEERE Johan - 1ère Catégorie
HOUANARD Steve - 2ème Catégorie
ILONGO Dimitri - 1ère Catégorie