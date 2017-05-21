Un bain de jeunesse sous le ciel azur avec Frederik Madsen !

Après la 1ère étape Marquion/ Gouy sous Bellonne les 105 rescapés d’A travers les Hauts de France s’élancèrent de Lallaing aux côtés du Leader de la première étape Jocob Hennessy (GBR). A 20ans ce dernier, stagiaire JLT Condor vainqueur, en 2016 de la Jock Wadley Memorial, et cette année de Gand-Wevelgem espoirs aura marqué de son empreinte le final de Gouy Sous bellonne.

Dès le départ les attaques fusèrent comme avec Romain LE ROUX (Armée de Terre), Mark STEWART (An Post - ChainReaction), Stephan BAKKER (Monkey Town Continental Team), Ruben APERS (Lotto-Soudal U23), William ELLIOTT (Team RaceClean) et Franz Taruia KRAINER (Vendée U) composaient l'échappée mais tout le monde fut arrêté au passage à niveau. On remit le couvert ensuite avec Romain LE ROUX (Armée de Terre), Enzo BERNARD, Franz Taruia KRAINER (Vendée U), Tom WIRTGEN (Leopard Pro Cycling) et Joris BLOKKER (Monkey Town Continental Team)

A l’approche des nombreuses difficultés se détachèrent avec plus de 2’30s d’avance Kévin LEBRETON (Armée de Terre), Steffen MUNK CHRISTIANSEN (Team Almeborg-Bornholm), Sean MACKINNON (An Post-ChainReaction), John MANDRYSCH (Leopard Pro Cycling), Rasmus Christian QUAADE (Team Giant-Castelli), William ELLIOTT (Team RaceClean), Franz Taruia KRAINER (Vendée U) et Matthew WALLS (Grande-Bretagne espoirs)

Un peloton morcelé, courbant l’échine sous une pluie « froide et battante » avec aux manettes Kévin LEBRETON (Armée de Terre), Steffen MUNK CHRISTIANSEN (Team Almeborg-Bornholm), Sean MACKINNON (An Post-ChainReaction), John MANDRYSCH (Leopard Pro Cycling), Rasmus Christian QUAADE (Team Giant-Castelli), William ELLIOTT (Team RaceClean) et Matthew WALLS (Grande-Bretagne espoirs)

Du coté de Beutin km 160, ils furent 18 aux commandes avec Aritz BAGÜES KALPARSORO (Euskadi Basque Country-Murias), Joeri CALLEEUW, Jérémy CABOT (Roubaix-Lille Métropole), Emiel VERMEULEN (Roubaix-Lille Métropole), Christoffer LISSON, Simon BIGUM, Mathias BREGNHOJ (Team Almeborg-Bornholm), Mark STEWART, Sean MACKINNON (An Post-ChainReaction), Rasmus Christian QUAADE, Mathias Norsgaard JORGENSEN (Team Giant-Castelli), Alexander KRIEGER, Jens REYNDERS (Leopard Pro Cycling), Marco ZANOTTI (Monkey Town Continental Team), Francesc ZURITA MARTINEZ (Team Vorarlberg), Cedric DEFREYNE (EFC - L&R - Vulsteke), Robert STANNARD (Australie) et Julien VAN HAVERBEKE (CC Nogent-sur-Oise) sont en tête.

Le final approchant Joeri CALLEEUW, Jérémy LECROQ (Roubaix-Lille Métropole), Yann GUYOT (Armée de Terre) et Alexander KRIEGER (Leopard Pro Cycling) décidèrent de durcir le ton à 25 bornes ...avec une avance d’une cinquantaine de secondes , sur le peloton maillot jaune.

Classement Étape 2 :

1 MADSEN Frederik TGC DEN * les 198,4 km en 4h48'42'' (moy. 41,233 km/h) (b : 10'')

2 STALLAERT Joeri CIB BEL (b : 6'')

3 BIGUM Simon ABB DEN (b : 4'')

4 PONS Gaëtan LPC LUX

5 VERMEULEN Emiel RLM BEL

6 AUER Daniel RSW AUT

7 LEVASSEUR Jordan ADT FRA *

8 HENNESSY Jacob GBR GBR *

9 WARLOP Jordi EFC BEL *

10 MAITRE Florian VEU FRA *

Classement général :

1 HENNESSY Jacob GBR GBR * les 313,1 km en 7h17'06'' (moy. 42,962 km/h)

2 MADSEN Frederik TGC DEN *

3 STALLAERT Joeri CIB BEL 0 4

4 STANNARD Robert AUS AUS * 0 4

5 LEVASSEUR Jordan ADT FRA * 0 6

6 BIGUM Simon ABB DEN 0 6

7 KRIEGER Alexander LPC GER 0 7

8 GUYOT Yann ADT FRA 0 7

9 WIRTGEN Tom LPC LUX * 0 8

10 MACKINNON Sean SKT CAN * 0 8