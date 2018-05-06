Hardinghen (62) - Inter-Régions - CEL (Cadets)

Florian Carpentier (CD Pas-de-Calais) a remporté ce dimanche 6 mai 2018, à Hardinghen (Pas-de-Calais), la course en ligne de la deuxième manche de l'Inter-Régions Zone Nord (Coupe de France Cadets), organisé par l'UVC Calais. Anthony De Bona (CD Seine-et-Marne) et Thomas Feautrier (CD Hauts-de-Seine) ont complété le podium.
1 CARPENTIER Florian CD PAS DE CALAIS 2 DE BONA Anthony CD SEINE ET MARNE 3 FEAUTRIER Thomas CD HAUTS DE SEINE 4 DELEHAYE Matthieu CD AISNE 5 ERIGOIS Lucas CD VAL D'OISE 6 FRANCOME Alexandre CD AISNE 7 BORRELLI Enzo CD SEINE MARITIME 8 ABRAHAM DUPIN Maxime CD OISE 9 REGNAULT Nathan CD MANCHE 10 BOITREL Guillaume CD SEINE MARITIME