Hardinghen (62) - Inter-Régions - CEL (Cadets)

Florian Carpentier (CD Pas-de-Calais) a remporté ce dimanche 6 mai 2018, à Hardinghen (Pas-de-Calais), la course en ligne de la deuxième manche de l'Inter-Régions Zone Nord (Coupe de France Cadets), organisé par l'UVC Calais. Anthony De Bona (CD Seine-et-Marne) et Thomas Feautrier (CD Hauts-de-Seine) ont complété le podium.

Route
Classement (Cadets) :

1 CARPENTIER Florian CD PAS DE CALAIS
2 DE BONA Anthony CD SEINE ET MARNE
3 FEAUTRIER Thomas CD HAUTS DE SEINE
4 DELEHAYE Matthieu CD AISNE
5 ERIGOIS Lucas CD VAL D'OISE
6 FRANCOME Alexandre CD AISNE
7 BORRELLI Enzo CD SEINE MARITIME
8 ABRAHAM DUPIN Maxime CD OISE
9 REGNAULT Nathan CD MANCHE
10 BOITREL Guillaume CD SEINE MARITIME

