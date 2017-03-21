Buzancy (02) - Prix du Comité des Fêtes (Juniors/Seniors)

Classement Juniors :
1 LEMAIRE Benjamin Ec Chateau Thierry 01h05'48''
2 LETURCQ Geoffrey Ac Amienoise 01h06'10'' 22''
3 MOUTARDIER Hugo Ec Chateau Thierry 01h15'58'' 10'10''
Catégorie : Espoirs Moyenne : 21.938km/h
Classement Espoirs :
1 METIVIER Maximilien Ec Chateau Thierry 01h22'03''
2 DEMUYS Axel Team Oise Organisation 01h31'12'' 1 tour
Classement Séniors :
1 LAIDOUN Julien P.Suippase 01h15'25''
2 BOURDON Remy Annecy CC 01h17'06'' 01'41''
3 LEVEQUE Anthony Ec Chateau Thierry 01h17'54'' 02'29''
4 FERON Rudy Ec Abbevilloise 01h20'14'' 04'49''
5 PHILIPPE Mathieu Retz Bike Club 01h22'37'' 07'12''
6 GANCE Mathieu AC Amienoise 01h22'40'' 07'15''
7 BONVALET Loïc Retz Bike Club 01h25'11'' 09'46''
8 VINCELET Thomas A Laon Bike 01h25'35'' 10'10''
9 DEBOVE Romain Vtt Senlisien 01h30'08'' 14'43''
10 POULAIN Yohan Ac Montdidier 01h18'26'' 1 tour
11 OBERTI Renaud CV Senlisien 01h22'17'' 1 tour
12 BOBLIQUE Arnaud Ec Chateau Thierry 01h23'44'' 1 tour
13 DUMONT Florent Team Oise Organisation 01h35'26'' 2 tours
Classement Seniors Dames :
1 CARRE Ludivine Csm Villeneuve Garenne 01h13'36''
2 LEFEVRE Marion NL 54'57'' 1 tour
3 FREY Marion Ec Chateau Thierry 58'31'' 1 tour
4 CARRE Léaldine Csm Villeneuve Garenne 01h06'28'' 2 tours
Credit Photo : Carlos Leite