Buzancy (02) - Prix du Comité des Fêtes (Juniors/Seniors)

Benjamin Lemaire (EC Chateau Thierry), Maximilien Metivier (EC Chateau Thierry), Julien Laidoum (P Suippase) et Ludivine Carre (CSM Vileneuve Garenne) ont remporté ce Dimanche 12 Mars 2017, dans leur catégorie respective le Prix du Comité des Fêtes Challenge Aisne - Oise X - Country à Buzancy (02) (Juniors/Seniors).

VTT
Classement Juniors :
 
1 LEMAIRE Benjamin Ec Chateau Thierry 01h05'48''
2 LETURCQ Geoffrey Ac Amienoise 01h06'10'' 22''
3 MOUTARDIER Hugo Ec Chateau Thierry 01h15'58'' 10'10''
Catégorie : Espoirs Moyenne : 21.938km/h

Classement Espoirs :
 
1 METIVIER Maximilien Ec Chateau Thierry 01h22'03''
2 DEMUYS Axel Team Oise Organisation 01h31'12'' 1 tour
 
Classement Séniors :
 
1 LAIDOUN Julien P.Suippase 01h15'25''
2 BOURDON Remy Annecy CC 01h17'06'' 01'41''
3 LEVEQUE Anthony Ec Chateau Thierry 01h17'54'' 02'29''
4 FERON Rudy Ec Abbevilloise 01h20'14'' 04'49''
5 PHILIPPE Mathieu Retz Bike Club 01h22'37'' 07'12''
6 GANCE Mathieu AC Amienoise 01h22'40'' 07'15''
7 BONVALET Loïc Retz Bike Club 01h25'11'' 09'46''
8 VINCELET Thomas A Laon Bike 01h25'35'' 10'10''
9 DEBOVE Romain Vtt Senlisien 01h30'08'' 14'43''
10 POULAIN Yohan Ac Montdidier 01h18'26'' 1 tour
11 OBERTI Renaud CV Senlisien 01h22'17'' 1 tour
12 BOBLIQUE Arnaud Ec Chateau Thierry 01h23'44'' 1 tour
13 DUMONT Florent Team Oise Organisation 01h35'26'' 2 tours
 
Classement Seniors Dames :
 
1 CARRE Ludivine Csm Villeneuve Garenne 01h13'36''
2 LEFEVRE Marion NL 54'57'' 1 tour
3 FREY Marion Ec Chateau Thierry 58'31'' 1 tour
4 CARRE Léaldine Csm Villeneuve Garenne 01h06'28'' 2 tours

Credit Photo : Carlos Leite