Crogis (02) - Xc du Bois du Loup (Cadets/Juniors/Séniors/Masters)

Classement Cadets :
1 FOURNIER Matias Us Crepynoise C 01h09'53''
2 VAN WAESBERGE Paul Ec Chateau Thierry 01h12'04'' 02'11''
3 LEFAUCHEUX Valentin Us Crepynoise C 01h14'57'' 05'04''
4 CHAUFFERT Nolan Ec Chateau Thierry 01h18'11'' 08'18''
5 MARCELLE Ugo Ec Chateau Thierry 01h20'45'' 10'52''
6 PIERRE Camille A Laon Bike 01h23'11'' 13'18''
7 LEFEVRE Paul Us Crepynoise C 01h39'57'' 30'04''
8 DECAMP Guillaume Team Oise Organisation 01h44'55'' 35'02''
9 BLOND Lucas Us Crepynoise C 01h57'35'' 47'42''
Classement Juniors :
1 LEFEVRE Alexis E C V Boulzicourt 01h26'59''
2 LEMAIRE Benjamin Ec Chateau Thierry 01h29'47'' 02'48''
3 LETURCQ Geoffrey Ac Amienoise 01h36'56'' 09'57''
4 ROUSSEL Maxence Team Oise Organisation 01h28'51'' 1 tour
5 LIEBERT Valentin Les Champagnards 01h29'33'' 1 tour
6 LONGUEVILLE Anthony Val D'Europe Team Cyc. 01h42'08'' 1 tour
Classement Espoirs :
1 DELOISON Lucas E C V Boulzicourt 01h42'35''
2 GAGNAIRE Maxime SCO DIJON 01h47'37'' 05'02''
3 BEGEL Thomas V.C.Langrois 02h01'28'' 18'53''
4 LETROU Guillaume Les Champagnards 01h43'44'' 1 tour
5 FAIVRE Johann Les Champagnards 01h46'14'' 1 tour
6 DUMONT Fabien Team Oise Organisation 01h49'00'' 1 tour
Classement Seniors :
1 LEVEQUE Anthony Ec Chateau Thierry 01h48'40''
2 BONVALET Loïc Retz Bike Club 01h56'46'' 08'06''
Classement Dame Seniors :
1 HENRY Anaelle A C Bazancourt Reims 01h36'47''
2 CHERON Nathalie Les Champagnards 02h04'48'' 1 tour
Classement Masters 1 :
1 BUHOT Nicolas AC Bazancourt Reims 02h11'52''
2 LEJEUNE Benoît Team Oise Organisation 02h14'48'' 02'56''
3 ANCEAUX Christopher Ec Vallee De L'Aisne 01h58'23'' 1 tour
4 CYS Jérémy Ec Chateau Thierry 01h44'15'' 2 tours
5 ALBERI Yoanne Ec Chateau Thierry 02h21'19'' 2 tours
Classement Masters 2 :
1 TAVERNIER Pascal Ec Chateau Thierry 02h01'12''
2 ROBERT Jérôme U C Mourmelonnaise 02h03'42'' 02'30''
3 THIERY Sebastien Vtt Compiegnois 01h43'27'' 1 tour
4 DAIRE Francis Ec Chateau Thierry 01h46'47'' 2 tours
5 LEFEVRE Jérôme Us Crepynoise C 01h52'11'' 1 tour
6 RODRIGUEZ Romuald Ec Chateau Thierry 01h57'07'' 1 tour
7 ESTRELA VIEGAS Idelberto Team Oise Organisation 01h58'03'' 1 tour
8 GOURLAND Jean michel Retz Bike Club 01h58'56'' 2 tours
9 COUVELARD Romain Us Crepynoise C 02h05'33'' 1 tour
10 WASZAK Patrick Ec Chateau Thierry 02h17'19'' 1 tour
11 CASMAREC Christophe Ec Chateau Thierry 02h20'45'' 1 tour
12 FERRE Christian P. Suippase 01h18'27'' 2 tours
13 FAIVRE Dominique Les Champagnards 02h10'49'' 2 tours
Classement Masters 3 :
1 DUPRESSOIR Franck Retz Bike Club 01h39'34''
2 BATAILLE Marc Retz Bike Club 01h43'41'' 04'07''
3 PAPELARD Dominique Ec Chateau Thierry 01h50'01'' 10'27''
4 SENECHAL Didier Team Oise Organisation 01h59'41'' 20'07''
5 LETROU Thierry Les Champagnards 02h02'13'' 22'39''
6 VIGNON Patrick ECV Boulzicourt 01h41'44'' 1 tour