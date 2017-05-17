Crogis (02) - Xc du Bois du Loup (Cadets/Juniors/Séniors/Masters)

Matias Fournier (US Crepynoise C), Alexis Lefevre (ECV Boulzicourt), Lucas Deloison (ECV Boulzicourt), Anthony Leveque (EC Chateau Thierry) Anaelle Henry (AC Bazancourt) et Nicolas Buhot (AC Bazancourt) ont remporté ce Dimanche 14 Mai 2017 dans leur catégorie respective le Xc du Bois du Loup a Crogis (02).

Classement Cadets :

1 FOURNIER Matias Us Crepynoise C 01h09'53''

2 VAN WAESBERGE Paul Ec Chateau Thierry 01h12'04'' 02'11''

3 LEFAUCHEUX Valentin Us Crepynoise C 01h14'57'' 05'04''

4 CHAUFFERT Nolan Ec Chateau Thierry 01h18'11'' 08'18''

5 MARCELLE Ugo Ec Chateau Thierry 01h20'45'' 10'52''

6 PIERRE Camille A Laon Bike 01h23'11'' 13'18''

7 LEFEVRE Paul Us Crepynoise C 01h39'57'' 30'04''

8 DECAMP Guillaume Team Oise Organisation 01h44'55'' 35'02''

9 BLOND Lucas Us Crepynoise C 01h57'35'' 47'42''



Classement Juniors :

1 LEFEVRE Alexis E C V Boulzicourt 01h26'59''

2 LEMAIRE Benjamin Ec Chateau Thierry 01h29'47'' 02'48''

3 LETURCQ Geoffrey Ac Amienoise 01h36'56'' 09'57''

4 ROUSSEL Maxence Team Oise Organisation 01h28'51'' 1 tour

5 LIEBERT Valentin Les Champagnards 01h29'33'' 1 tour

6 LONGUEVILLE Anthony Val D'Europe Team Cyc. 01h42'08'' 1 tour



Classement Espoirs :



1 DELOISON Lucas E C V Boulzicourt 01h42'35''

2 GAGNAIRE Maxime SCO DIJON 01h47'37'' 05'02''

3 BEGEL Thomas V.C.Langrois 02h01'28'' 18'53''

4 LETROU Guillaume Les Champagnards 01h43'44'' 1 tour

5 FAIVRE Johann Les Champagnards 01h46'14'' 1 tour

6 DUMONT Fabien Team Oise Organisation 01h49'00'' 1 tour



Classement Seniors :



1 LEVEQUE Anthony Ec Chateau Thierry 01h48'40''

2 BONVALET Loïc Retz Bike Club 01h56'46'' 08'06''

Classement Dame Seniors :



1 HENRY Anaelle A C Bazancourt Reims 01h36'47''

2 CHERON Nathalie Les Champagnards 02h04'48'' 1 tour



Classement Masters 1 :



1 BUHOT Nicolas AC Bazancourt Reims 02h11'52''

2 LEJEUNE Benoît Team Oise Organisation 02h14'48'' 02'56''

3 ANCEAUX Christopher Ec Vallee De L'Aisne 01h58'23'' 1 tour

4 CYS Jérémy Ec Chateau Thierry 01h44'15'' 2 tours

5 ALBERI Yoanne Ec Chateau Thierry 02h21'19'' 2 tours



Classement Masters 2 :



1 TAVERNIER Pascal Ec Chateau Thierry 02h01'12''

2 ROBERT Jérôme U C Mourmelonnaise 02h03'42'' 02'30''

3 THIERY Sebastien Vtt Compiegnois 01h43'27'' 1 tour

4 DAIRE Francis Ec Chateau Thierry 01h46'47'' 2 tours

5 LEFEVRE Jérôme Us Crepynoise C 01h52'11'' 1 tour

6 RODRIGUEZ Romuald Ec Chateau Thierry 01h57'07'' 1 tour

7 ESTRELA VIEGAS Idelberto Team Oise Organisation 01h58'03'' 1 tour

8 GOURLAND Jean michel Retz Bike Club 01h58'56'' 2 tours

9 COUVELARD Romain Us Crepynoise C 02h05'33'' 1 tour

10 WASZAK Patrick Ec Chateau Thierry 02h17'19'' 1 tour

11 CASMAREC Christophe Ec Chateau Thierry 02h20'45'' 1 tour

12 FERRE Christian P. Suippase 01h18'27'' 2 tours

13 FAIVRE Dominique Les Champagnards 02h10'49'' 2 tours



Classement Masters 3 :



1 DUPRESSOIR Franck Retz Bike Club 01h39'34''

2 BATAILLE Marc Retz Bike Club 01h43'41'' 04'07''

3 PAPELARD Dominique Ec Chateau Thierry 01h50'01'' 10'27''

4 SENECHAL Didier Team Oise Organisation 01h59'41'' 20'07''

5 LETROU Thierry Les Champagnards 02h02'13'' 22'39''

6 VIGNON Patrick ECV Boulzicourt 01h41'44'' 1 tour