Jeumont (59) - chpts regionaux XC VTT (Espoirs/Seniors/Masters)

Classement Espoirs :
1 PALADE Thomas Vtt St Amand Les Eaux 6 01h24'20''
2 DELOISON Lucas E C V Boulzicourt 6 01h24'25'' 05''
3 TRUNET Clement Es Arques 6 01h26'51'' 02'31''
4 TRIGO Baptiste Vtt Club Pontois 6 01h31'46'' 07'26''
5 ORBIER Axel Vtt St Amand Les Eaux 6 01h31'48'' 07'28''
6 HELLEBOIS Thierry Cc Isbergues Molinghem 6 01h38'20'' 14'00''
7 DAUSCHY Guillaume Vtt St Amand Les Eaux 6 01h38'42'' 14'22''
8 MASFETY Fabien Vtt Saint Amand Les Eaux 6 01h41'28'' 17'08''
9 DEFAUT Louis Vtt St Amand Les Eaux 5 01h30'32'' 1 tour
10 BOULANGER Lucas Ac Centuloise 5 01h35'09'' 1 tour
Classement Seniors :
1 LEVASSEUR Nicolas Es Arques 6 01h24'11''
2 VANIET Thibaut Vtt St Amand Les Eaux 6 01h26'20'' 02'09''
3 DESETTE Guillaume Vtt Saint Amant Les Eaux 6 01h26'45'' 02'34''
4 COLART Pierre Vtt St Amand Les Eaux 6 01h37'27'' 13'16''
5 TAVERNIER Adrien Vtt Saint Amant Les Eaux 6 01h38'53'' 14'42''
6 DEGUEILLE Anthony Uv Fourmisienne 5 01h25'06'' 1 tour
7 BOBLIQUE Arnaud Etoile Cycliste Château-Thierry 5 01h39'12'' 1 tour
Classement Masters 1 :
1 BAUMONT Benjamin Vtt Saint Amand Les Eaux 6 01h31'44''
2 BLANPAIN kevin Uv Fourmies 6 01h35'41'' 03'57''
3 LEBESQ Nicolas Ac Centuloise 6 01h37'40'' 05'56''
4 LECOCQ antoine Vtt Pont Sur Sambre 6 01h37'54'' 06'10''
5 DASSONVILLE Sébastien CV Lievinois 6 01h40'58'' 09'14''
6 BUHOT Nicolas AC Bazancourt 5 01h25'47'' 1 tour
7 FERREIRA DE SOUSA Sébastien Vtt Pontois 5 01h37'26'' 1 tour
8 CYS Jérémy Etoile Cycliste Château-Thierry 4 01h27'24'' 2 tours
Classement Masters 2 :
1 ALLART eric Esc Bully 6 01h34'51''
2 HOUDART Philippe 3cteam 6 01h36'19'' 01'28''
3 LIEVIN Franck Vtt St Amand Les Eaux 6 01h39'17'' 04'26''
4 BERRIER Ludovic Uv Jeumont Marpent 6 01h39'19'' 04'28''
5 MASSON christophe Nes Boue Etreux 5 01h26'10'' 1 tour
6 DMYTROW nicolas Esc Bully 5 01h28'03'' 1 tour
7 DE PAEPE Grégory 3c Team 5 01h28'53'' 1 tour
8 DAIRE Francis Ec Chateau-Thierry 5 01h30'56'' 1 tour
9 BACHELET Etienne Vc Maubeugeois 5 01h33'18'' 1 tour
10 DUEZ Guillaume Team Vtt Ekoi Pays De Pevele 5 01h33'40'' 1 tour
11 VANDEMEULEBROEKE Arnaud Vttstamand 5 01h34'27'' 1 tour
12 PONCET Pascal Vtt-Hdf 5 01h36'00'' 1 tour
13 GAMACHE Christophe La Bassée 4 01h18'15'' 2 tours
14 LIONNE Bernard C.C Louvroil 5 01h42'34'' 1 tour
15 GOURLAND Jean michel Retz Bike Club 6 01h42'39'' 07'48''
16 MILLET Fabrice UC Solrezienne 5 01h47'24'' 1 tour
17 COUVELARD Romain Us Crepy Cyclisme 4 01h28'10'' 2 tours
18 PORAL Franck Us Crepy Cyclisme 4 01h35'05'' 2 tours
TITRES DECERNES – VTT HAUTS-DE-FRANCE 2017
Espoir
1. Palade Thomas – VTT St Amand
2. Trunet Clément – ES Arques
3. Trigo Baptiste – VTT Pontois
Dames 17 ans et +
1. Régnier Marie – Es Arques
2. Martinez Coline - VTT St Amand
Classement Senior :
1. Levasseur Nicolas – Es Arques
2. Vaniet Thibaut – VTT St Amand
3. Desette Guillaume – VTT St Amand
Classement Master 30 :
1. Baumont Benjamin – VTT St Amand
2. Blanpain Kevin – UV Fourmies
3. Le Besq Nicolas – AC Centuloise
Classement Master 40 :
1. Allart Eric - ESC Bully
2. Lievin Franck – VTT St Amand
3. Berrier Ludovic – UV Jeumont Marpent
Vlassement Master 50 et + :
1. Dupressoir Franck – Retz Bike Club
2. Bataille Marc - Retz Bike Club
3. Dorisson Pierre – Team Oise organisation