Jeumont (59) - chpts regionaux XC VTT (Espoirs/Seniors/Masters)

Thomas Palade (Vtt Saint Amand Les Eaux), Nicolas Levasseur (ES Arques), Benjamin Baumont (Vtt Saint Amand Les Eaux)  et Eric Allart (ESC Bully) ont remporté ce Dimanche 28 Mai 2017 dans leur catégorie respective l'épreuve du chpts regional des Hauts de France XC VTT a Jeumont (59) (Espoirs/Seniors/Masters).

Classement Espoirs :

1 PALADE Thomas Vtt St Amand Les Eaux 6 01h24'20''
2 DELOISON Lucas E C V Boulzicourt 6 01h24'25'' 05''
3 TRUNET Clement Es Arques 6 01h26'51'' 02'31''
4 TRIGO Baptiste Vtt Club Pontois 6 01h31'46'' 07'26''
5 ORBIER Axel Vtt St Amand Les Eaux 6 01h31'48'' 07'28''
6 HELLEBOIS Thierry Cc Isbergues Molinghem 6 01h38'20'' 14'00''
7 DAUSCHY Guillaume Vtt St Amand Les Eaux 6 01h38'42'' 14'22''
8 MASFETY Fabien Vtt Saint Amand Les Eaux 6 01h41'28'' 17'08''
9 DEFAUT Louis Vtt St Amand Les Eaux 5 01h30'32'' 1 tour
10 BOULANGER Lucas Ac Centuloise 5 01h35'09'' 1 tour

Classement Seniors :

1 LEVASSEUR Nicolas Es Arques 6 01h24'11''
2 VANIET Thibaut Vtt St Amand Les Eaux 6 01h26'20'' 02'09''
3 DESETTE Guillaume Vtt Saint Amant Les Eaux 6 01h26'45'' 02'34''
4 COLART Pierre Vtt St Amand Les Eaux 6 01h37'27'' 13'16''
5 TAVERNIER Adrien Vtt Saint Amant Les Eaux 6 01h38'53'' 14'42''
6 DEGUEILLE Anthony Uv Fourmisienne 5 01h25'06'' 1 tour
7 BOBLIQUE Arnaud Etoile Cycliste Château-Thierry 5 01h39'12'' 1 tour

Classement Masters 1 :

1 BAUMONT Benjamin Vtt Saint Amand Les Eaux 6 01h31'44''
2 BLANPAIN kevin Uv Fourmies 6 01h35'41'' 03'57''
3 LEBESQ Nicolas Ac Centuloise 6 01h37'40'' 05'56''
4 LECOCQ antoine Vtt Pont Sur Sambre 6 01h37'54'' 06'10''
5 DASSONVILLE Sébastien CV Lievinois 6 01h40'58'' 09'14''
6 BUHOT Nicolas AC Bazancourt 5 01h25'47'' 1 tour
7 FERREIRA DE SOUSA Sébastien Vtt Pontois 5 01h37'26'' 1 tour
8 CYS Jérémy Etoile Cycliste Château-Thierry 4 01h27'24'' 2 tours

Classement Masters 2 :

1 ALLART eric Esc Bully 6 01h34'51''
2 HOUDART Philippe 3cteam 6 01h36'19'' 01'28''
3 LIEVIN Franck Vtt St Amand Les Eaux 6 01h39'17'' 04'26''
4 BERRIER Ludovic Uv Jeumont Marpent 6 01h39'19'' 04'28''
5 MASSON christophe Nes Boue Etreux 5 01h26'10'' 1 tour
6 DMYTROW nicolas Esc Bully 5 01h28'03'' 1 tour
7 DE PAEPE Grégory 3c Team 5 01h28'53'' 1 tour
8 DAIRE Francis Ec Chateau-Thierry 5 01h30'56'' 1 tour
9 BACHELET Etienne Vc Maubeugeois 5 01h33'18'' 1 tour
10 DUEZ Guillaume Team Vtt Ekoi Pays De Pevele 5 01h33'40'' 1 tour
11 VANDEMEULEBROEKE Arnaud Vttstamand 5 01h34'27'' 1 tour
12 PONCET Pascal Vtt-Hdf 5 01h36'00'' 1 tour
13 GAMACHE Christophe La Bassée 4 01h18'15'' 2 tours
14 LIONNE Bernard C.C Louvroil 5 01h42'34'' 1 tour
15 GOURLAND Jean michel Retz Bike Club 6 01h42'39'' 07'48''
16 MILLET Fabrice UC Solrezienne 5 01h47'24'' 1 tour
17 COUVELARD Romain Us Crepy Cyclisme 4 01h28'10'' 2 tours
18 PORAL Franck Us Crepy Cyclisme 4 01h35'05'' 2 tours

TITRES DECERNES – VTT HAUTS-DE-FRANCE 2017

Espoir

1. Palade Thomas – VTT St Amand
2. Trunet Clément – ES Arques
3. Trigo Baptiste – VTT Pontois

Dames 17 ans et +

1. Régnier Marie – Es Arques
2. Martinez Coline - VTT St Amand

Classement Senior :

1. Levasseur Nicolas – Es Arques
2. Vaniet Thibaut – VTT St Amand
3. Desette Guillaume – VTT St Amand

Classement Master 30 :

1. Baumont Benjamin – VTT St Amand
2. Blanpain Kevin – UV Fourmies
3. Le Besq Nicolas – AC Centuloise

Classement Master 40 :

1. Allart Eric - ESC Bully
2. Lievin Franck – VTT St Amand
3. Berrier Ludovic – UV Jeumont Marpent

Vlassement Master 50 et + :

1. Dupressoir Franck – Retz Bike Club
2. Bataille Marc - Retz Bike Club
3. Dorisson Pierre – Team Oise organisation