Saint Riquier (80) - La Ronde Centuloise Chpt Somme Vtt (Minimes/Cadets)

Classement Minimes :
1 VERMERSCH Anatole O Hesdin Marconne 41'08''
2 COUVELARD Jules Us Crepynoise C 43'20'' 02'12''
3 VIALLE MIGNON Quentin Us Crepynoise C 43'27'' 02'19''
4 TABART Bastien Ac Centuloise 44'19'' 03'11''
5 LEGRAND Enzo As Treport Cyclisme 45'04'' 03'56''
6 ROUSSEL Etienne Ac Centuloise 45'29'' 04'21''
7 GURHEM Léo Ec Chateau Thierry 50'41'' 09'33''
8 LEGRAND Mattéo As Treport Cyclisme 01h00'23'' 19'15''
Classement Minimes Dames :
1 JACQUES Axelle As Treport Cyclisme 47'31''
2 HURTELOUP Adèle Retz Bike Club 51'21'' 03'50''
3 YVART Mendy Pyramide Passion 42'00'' 1 tour
Classement Cadets :
1 PELTIER Loris Ac Centuloise 01h00'59''
2 FOURNIER Matias Us Crepynoise C 01h04'27'' 03'28''
3 FINET Léo Ac Amienoise 01h05'35'' 04'36''
4 CHAUFFERT Nolan Ec Chateau Thierry 01h11'01'' 10'02''
5 DECLERCQ Charles Vc St Omer 01h12'33'' 11'34''
6 LECREUX Alex O Hesdin Marconne 01h12'53'' 11'54''
7 BERNIER Emilien Vc Saint Saens 01h06'05'' 1 tour
8 FIEVEZ Pierre Ec Abbevilloise 01h08'20'' 1 tour
9 DEGUISNE Paul Ec Abbevilloise 01h09'33'' 1 tour
Classement Cadettes Dames :
1 PIERRE Camille A LAON BIKE 01h11'49''
2 MARCASSIN Solène As Treport Cyclisme 01h10'16'' 1 tour