Saint Riquier (80) - La Ronde Centuloise Chpt Somme Vtt (Minimes/Cadets)

Classement Minimes :

1 VERMERSCH Anatole O Hesdin Marconne 41'08''

2 COUVELARD Jules Us Crepynoise C 43'20'' 02'12''

3 VIALLE MIGNON Quentin Us Crepynoise C 43'27'' 02'19''

4 TABART Bastien Ac Centuloise 44'19'' 03'11''

5 LEGRAND Enzo As Treport Cyclisme 45'04'' 03'56''

6 ROUSSEL Etienne Ac Centuloise 45'29'' 04'21''

7 GURHEM Léo Ec Chateau Thierry 50'41'' 09'33''

8 LEGRAND Mattéo As Treport Cyclisme 01h00'23'' 19'15''

Classement Minimes Dames :

1 JACQUES Axelle As Treport Cyclisme 47'31''

2 HURTELOUP Adèle Retz Bike Club 51'21'' 03'50''

3 YVART Mendy Pyramide Passion 42'00'' 1 tour

Classement Cadets :

1 PELTIER Loris Ac Centuloise 01h00'59''

2 FOURNIER Matias Us Crepynoise C 01h04'27'' 03'28''

3 FINET Léo Ac Amienoise 01h05'35'' 04'36''

4 CHAUFFERT Nolan Ec Chateau Thierry 01h11'01'' 10'02''

5 DECLERCQ Charles Vc St Omer 01h12'33'' 11'34''

6 LECREUX Alex O Hesdin Marconne 01h12'53'' 11'54''

7 BERNIER Emilien Vc Saint Saens 01h06'05'' 1 tour

8 FIEVEZ Pierre Ec Abbevilloise 01h08'20'' 1 tour

9 DEGUISNE Paul Ec Abbevilloise 01h09'33'' 1 tour

Classement Cadettes Dames :

1 PIERRE Camille A LAON BIKE 01h11'49''

2 MARCASSIN Solène As Treport Cyclisme 01h10'16'' 1 tour